Four men suffered severe injuries after falling from a height while working at a factory in Burgundy Estate in Cape Town.
The incident, according to ER24, took place late on Friday afternoon.
Paramedics found the men lying near a scissor lift.
“Medics assessed the men and found three were in critical condition while the fourth was in a serious condition.
“Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to provincial hospitals for urgent care.
“The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24.
TimesLIVE
Four severely injured in Western Cape factory fall
Image: 123RF/ymgerman
Four men suffered severe injuries after falling from a height while working at a factory in Burgundy Estate in Cape Town.
The incident, according to ER24, took place late on Friday afternoon.
Paramedics found the men lying near a scissor lift.
“Medics assessed the men and found three were in critical condition while the fourth was in a serious condition.
“Medics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to provincial hospitals for urgent care.
“The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24.
TimesLIVE
Factory worker suffers burns after falling into chemical storage tank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos