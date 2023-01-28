×

South Africa

Senior agriculture department officials hauled to court for alleged R2m flood fund fraud

28 January 2023 - 13:04
Three senior officials employed by the Limpopo agriculture department and four farmer as set to appear in court in March for R2m fraud.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Three senior officials employed by the Limpopo department of agriculture and four farmers are set to appear in court for allegedly defrauding the department of R2m.

On Friday, Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said the nine were summonsed after a probe revealed the officials allegedly connived with the farmers to submit bogus invoices to the department to benefit from funds meant for farmers affected by floods about 10 years ago. Maluleke said the department lost R2m.

“In 2013 and 2014, the department of agriculture set aside a budget to assist small farmers affected by the floods in the Vhembe district,” said Maluleke.

“The affected farmers were required to submit their invoices to the department to be reimbursed. It is alleged the officials from the department connived with the farmers to submit fictitious invoices. As a result, they were successfully processed and the money was paid out. The farmers would withdraw the money and share it with the officials.”

Maluleke said the department’s forensic investigators uncovered the “shenanigans” in 2020. They reported the matter to the police and the case was referred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit.

The officials — a chief director, director and assistant director — and the farmers are set to appear in the Polokwane specialised commercial crimes court on March 2.

TimesLIVE

