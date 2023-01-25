The ANCYL members gathered outside Luthuli House in the Johannesburg city centre on Wednesday morning vowing to defend the organisation from DA members who are planning to march to the governing party's headquarters in protest against Eskom's blackouts.
Some ANCYL members were seen armed with sjamboks as they stood guard outside their offices on Pixley Seme Street in the Joburg CBD.
WATCH | ANCYL members arrive with sjamboks to 'defend' Luthuli House against DA
Image: Thulani Mbele
Some members of the governing party came in buses from as far as Mpumalanga and were armed with placards that read “DA back off” and “This is ANC office not Eskom”.
Meanwhile, DA members gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown ahead of their march.
By 11am the metro police had cordoned off about 200m of Pixley Seme St.
This is a developing story...
