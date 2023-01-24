“Many public representatives are now fearful of what the future holds for them within the party. [If] this can happen to Masizole Mnqasela, who has been with the party for more than two decades, it can happen to any of us. Also, it's unfair to back-pedal, totally out of the blue, and abruptly terminate someone's membership when you do not get your way in a disciplinary hearing, the very same disciplinary hearing that you yourself initiated.”
'Unemployed municipal trio' challenge 'unlawful expulsion' from DA
But party insists they violated key clauses of its constitution
Image: Supplied
A former deputy mayor, speaker and councillor plan to file papers at the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday to challenge their allegedly “unlawful expulsion” from the DA and have their party membership reinstated.
Swellendam municipality's ousted speaker Abraham Pokwas, deputy mayor Bongani Sonqwenqwe and councillor Gcobisa Mangcu-Qotyiwe had their party membership revoked in December.
The trio claimed in a statement earlier on Tuesday that their failure to “abide by a caucus decision to hold back on advertising for the appointment of a director for corporate services” in the municipality cost them their membership.
They said the position was “catered for in the budget and the staff establishment organigram for the municipal administration”.
Their litigation comes hot on the heels of a lawsuit initiated by former speaker of the Western Cape legislature Masizole Mnqasela, also fighting for his party membership to be reinstated. Mnqasela’s membership was revoked in November for making “disparaging remarks”, according to the DA.
DA takes fight against ANC cadre deployment to court
In July, the DA’s federal legal commission charged him with misconduct after whistle-blowers accused him of fraud and corruption related to travel, entertainment and allowance claims. The party also reported him to the Hawks.
He launched his legal challenge in December and has joined forces with the Swellendam trio.
Pokwas, Sonqwenqwe and Mangcu-Qotyiwe, who describe themselves as the “now-unemployed trio”, said they were going to court to “challenge the constitutionality of the DA’s cessation clause”. They dismissed the clause as “inconsistent with the principle of natural justice, alteram partem rule and the constitution”.
“Many in the DA believe that some individuals within the party have weaponised this clause to get rid of those who hold differing political ideas, public representatives who do not sing to the tune of a certain cabal within the party,” they alleged.
“Many public representatives are now fearful of what the future holds for them within the party. [If] this can happen to Masizole Mnqasela, who has been with the party for more than two decades, it can happen to any of us. Also, it's unfair to back-pedal, totally out of the blue, and abruptly terminate someone's membership when you do not get your way in a disciplinary hearing, the very same disciplinary hearing that you yourself initiated.”
Mnqasela said the trio’s legal battle mirrored his and they all “want their membership reinstated and the letter of cessation of membership by the DA declared null and void, invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional”.
DA spokesperson Richard Newton, responding to the statement issued by the trio, told TimesLIVE it was not factual and “frankly little more than a clickbait-style statement”.
“First, no-one was terminated, they cessated themselves [sic] by violating key clauses of the DA constitution.
“Second, this consistent fallacy that Helen Zille has the authority or the malice to just terminate people is insulting. The federal legal commission deals with cessation issues and the chairperson of the federal council follows the findings to the letter.”
