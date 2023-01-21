“The mayor, community leaders and residents from Kakamas have reached out to Gift of the Givers in a state of urgency, reporting that seven patients at the Kakamas Hospital have died from heat stroke,” it said.
“A request for bottled water and JoJo tanks was received earlier this evening. Though the municipality has a water source, the need for additional JoJo tanks to increase water availability in multiple areas has been identified. This situation is similar to previous interventions undertaken by our organisation in Kenhardt.”
TimesLIVE
Gift of the Givers provides water to parched Kakamas after 7 die of heat stroke
Image: Supplied
The Gift of the Givers is to provide bottled water and JoJo tanks to the Kakamas community in the Northern Cape after seven people died of heat stroke.
On Friday, the organisation said the “combination of rising temperatures and load-shedding has resulted in compromised water delivery, thereby impacting hydration levels in the community”.
“The mayor, community leaders and residents from Kakamas have reached out to Gift of the Givers in a state of urgency, reporting that seven patients at the Kakamas Hospital have died from heat stroke,” it said.
“A request for bottled water and JoJo tanks was received earlier this evening. Though the municipality has a water source, the need for additional JoJo tanks to increase water availability in multiple areas has been identified. This situation is similar to previous interventions undertaken by our organisation in Kenhardt.”
TimesLIVE
Ten bust for possession of relief packs stolen from Gift of the Givers’ warehouse
Boksburg explosion: Truck owner asks Gift of the Givers for guidance on helping victims
Gift of the Givers borehole strikes water in drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay
Gift of the Givers to donate blankets to KZN flood victims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos