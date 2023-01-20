×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Jubilant KZN matriculants in midnight celebration

By Nqubeko Mbhele - 20 January 2023 - 15:33
Mvundla Mhaye was happy his school in Eshowe passed with 90% despite teaching challenges.
Mvundla Mhaye was happy his school in Eshowe passed with 90% despite teaching challenges.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Matriculants from KwaZulu-Natal were seen at various petrol stations at midnight on Friday, wanting to get their hands on newspapers to check if they had passed their exams. 

These are some of the scenes captured: 

Sizwe Mkhize, 22, and Asavela Langa,17, with their teacher from Princess Langazana High School in Eshowe, check a newspaper at a petrol station in Durban on Thursday night for their results.
Sizwe Mkhize, 22, and Asavela Langa,17, with their teacher from Princess Langazana High School in Eshowe, check a newspaper at a petrol station in Durban on Thursday night for their results.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Qhubekani Ngubane, 20, with his uncle who snapped pictures of his results and sent them to family to announce he had passed.
Qhubekani Ngubane, 20, with his uncle who snapped pictures of his results and sent them to family to announce he had passed.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Makhosi Nene with her husband Bhekokwakhe Nene searching for the name of their son who attended Ndengethwa High in KwaNdengezi.
Makhosi Nene with her husband Bhekokwakhe Nene searching for the name of their son who attended Ndengethwa High in KwaNdengezi.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Andile, a pupil from Umlazi High School, was caught up in the floods that hit KZN last year, and was happy with his Bachelor's pass.
Andile, a pupil from Umlazi High School, was caught up in the floods that hit KZN last year, and was happy with his Bachelor's pass.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Sinoxolo Biyela,18, from King Senzangakhona High School in Ulundi, could not contain her tears at a petrol station in Durban when she saw her name with a Bachelor's pass next to it. She was accompanied by her mother.
Sinoxolo Biyela,18, from King Senzangakhona High School in Ulundi, could not contain her tears at a petrol station in Durban when she saw her name with a Bachelor's pass next to it. She was accompanied by her mother.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Parents and pupils were in high spirits and began celebrating at a petrol station.
Parents and pupils were in high spirits and began celebrating at a petrol station.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Tiah Maree Rajbal, 17, from Bechet High, passed with distinctions and is looking forward to her university studies this year.
Tiah Maree Rajbal, 17, from Bechet High, passed with distinctions and is looking forward to her university studies this year.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...