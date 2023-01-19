Despite having spent the last three years of their high school careers under different levels of lockdown due to Covid-19, loadshedding and exams disrupted by service delivery protests, the class of 2022 was hailed as possibly the best class in the country’s history.
With the 80.1% pass rate, basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli said data available to them showed the class of 2022 was one of the “strongest” they’ve ever had. Last year's pass rate was 76.4%.
“This class was probably the worst affected out of all three classes affected by Covid. Covid started in 2020 the class of 2022 was in Grade 10. When they were in Grade 11 lockdown intensified and last year 2022 there was loadshedding.
“Over 1,000 learners in Witbank couldn’t write maths literacy and mathematics exam on a particular day because their parents, elder brothers, relatives and neighbours decided they were going to block roads that were going to deliver their question papers to them.
“However the data we have indicates this class could the one of the strongest classes we’ve ever had despite the fact they had the worst impact of the three classes,” Mweli said.
Mweli, who presented his technical report revealed commerce subjects; business, economics and accounting were under threat due to learners not choosing them.
Class of 2022 hailed as the best in SA history
Matric pass rate is new record of 80.1%
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
Motshekga praises class of 2022 for overcoming Covid storm
“Parents need to encourage children to enrol for these subjects because sooner or later we’ll be importuning accountants to come and work here,” he said.
The report revealed that the total number of distinctions by went up from 211, 745 in 2021 to 218, 770 in 2022. The number of bachelors passed also went up from 256, 031 in 2021 to 278,814 in 2022.
However, there was a fall in the number of distinctions in the Western Cape, Gauteng, North West, and Northern Cape and an improvement in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mathematics dropped from 57.6% in 2021 to 55.% in 2022.
A total of seven districts improved from 60% to 69% to 70% to 79%.
Mweli added that the performance of all provinces improved. Only four of the 75 districts performing below 70%. Forty two of the 75 districts perform at 80% and above compared to 26 in 2021.
