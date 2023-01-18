Diabetes didn't stop St David's matriculant coming tops

Type 1 diabetes didn't stop Matteo Buxman from St David's Inanda in Sandton, Johannesburg, achieving top results.
He told TimesLIVE on Wednesday being diabetic has been his greatest challenge.
“I have an insulin pump. It's always on my mind. I have to think about keeping my blood sugar level under control. So far I've managed. I was diagnosed when I was five years old, so I've had it all my life. It's a challenge that is always there but I conquer it,” Buxman said.
He is one of the top achievers from his school, with eight distinctions in English home language, history, information technology, isiZulu first additional language, life orientation, mathematics, physical science and further studies mathematics extended. He is also in the top 1% of candidates in mathematics.
Image: Belinda Pheto
Though he achieved a distinction for isiZulu, he found the language challenging.
“isiZulu was a challenge I had to overcome. I started learning it from grade 5 when we had to choose subjects. We had to choose between it and Afrikaans. I picked isiZulu to be unique. Everyone else was taking Afrikaans. My friends and I said it will be fun if we pick isiZulu,” he joked.
He gave credit to his “great and wonderful teacher”.
“Shout out to Mrs Xaba, the class was always great. It's all thanks to her,” he said.
At home, his family were his biggest supporters, led by his grandparents.
“My granny supports me the most because my mom is working most of the time. Since grade 1 my granny has been the one who picks me up from school and cooks lunch for me. I'm always at her house. My granny is the biggest driving factor.”
Buxman said he shares the love of science and maths with his grandfather and they discussed topics related to the two subjects.
As for his parents, he jokingly said he thanks them for his genetics and for keeping him going when he felt down. His brother, who is studying in the US, is also a big supporter.
“I have always been a top achiever from prep school. It's something I have always had. It takes discipline to be a top achiever and to see it pay off is great. To see my friends also having done so well is great.”
Buxman has applied to UCT to study computer engineering. He has also applied to study at two US universities.
This year's matriculants should stay disciplined, he advised: “Pay attention in class. Many people don't listen in class and try to study the day before. If you listen, the work is done.”
TimesLIVE
