The uncertainty that comes with the constant rolling out of loadshedding is bound to cause anxiety and depression for many people, says psychologists.
Indefinite stage 6 load-shedding, coupled with the announcement of an 18.65% increase in the price of electricity, has prompted calls for a national shutdown.
“Generally the moment we lose basic services, and it happens so frequently, it can contribute to mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. You hold your breath for that darkness and find yourself becoming more anxious.
“People can identify with that situation where you find yourself becoming anxious because the electricity will be off in 15 minutes, you wonder if you boiled water, cooked or charged your phone,” said Dr Lerato Mokgethi.
Student Mologadi Lekala said she was not able to be herself any more.
Loadshedding bound to lead to depression and anxiety, says psychologist
Image: Esa Alexander
“I deserve to rest and not worry about things outside my control. You’d be relaxing and you have to force yourself to do chores in a hurry because the electricity might come on at midnight. You can’t plan your life.
“Sometimes you go to shops and the queues are longer because of the loadshedding, unless the shop has a generator. Some shops are also starting to observe Covid regulations so the problems are many,” she said.
Mokgethi said the disruption is unfair.
“You are losing food, devices and control of your life. Even when you try to mitigate the load-shedding by having an invertor, overtime contributes to anxiety, depression and hopelessness. We have just began the year and our sense of safety is compromised, if your alarm system is affected by power.
“It has a ripple effect on all of us,” Mokgethi said.
Innocentia Rikhotso, a mother of a one-year-old said she struggles to make food for her child.
“We have electricity for only three hours, we have kids who we have to cook for. The food in the fridges is getting rotten and we are losing our groceries. We can’t live without electricity.
“We have to make porridge and make bottles but how are we going to do that when we can’t afford the gas stoves,” Rikhotso said.
Itumeleng Moalafi shared how a friend, who teaches English online, is battling to continue with his job amid the load-shedding. He said his friend often has to cancel classes and loses out on income.
“When he cannot teach with the terrible connection and his computer works only when connected to the power source, he has to travel to another friend who is on a different loadshedding block,” he said.
