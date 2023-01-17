The ANCYL said the governing party was part of millions of South Africans calling for an end to load-shedding.
DA calls ANCYL 'clowns that must go back to the circus' in spat over its load-shedding march
DA leader John Steenhuisen announced on Saturday the party’s plan to protest outside Luthuli House
Image: Esa Alexander
The DA plans to go ahead with its electricity crisis march to the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House, despite the ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL) warning against it.
DA leader John Steenhuisen announced on Saturday the party’s plan and on Monday the ANCYL published a statement warning the DA to stay away from the ANC's headquarters.
DA youth leader Nicholas Nyati described the ANCYL as “clowns”, saying the party would not be deterred from marching on January 25.
Nyati blamed the ANC for worsening load-shedding.
“The crisis we face as a country is due to the incompetence of the ANC,” he said.
ANC Youth League says it will 'meet DA' at Luthuli House march
The ANCYL said the governing party was part of millions of South Africans calling for an end to load-shedding.
“We want to issue a stern warning to the DA that should they continue with their planned march, they will find us there,” the ANCYL statement read.
The youth league said it would lead the DA to Eskom, “where we must all get answers and solutions to end load-shedding”. It blamed minister of public enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for some of the power utility’s failures, adding that he should be released from his duties.
EFF leader Julius Malema said the DA should avoid marching to Luthuli house.
“Another party shouldn’t march to another party; in case you are not good with direction, the seat of power is at the Union Building, not Luthuli House. Be warned,” Malema said.
Meanwhile, some social media users have been posting an old video showing ANC supporters beating up people in red T-shirts outside Luthuli House.
Here are some of the comments on social media:
