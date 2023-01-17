×

South Africa

ANCYL will ‘peacefully’ lead DA protesters from Luthuli House to Eskom

'ANC deployed corrupt and incompetent cadres'

17 January 2023 - 07:46
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Youth formations of the two largest political parties are headed for a potential showdown after the ANC Youth League national youth task team (NYTT) hit out at the DA’s planned march to Luthuli House over the energy crisis.

The DA Youth has responded by saying any attack on anyone participating in this march would be “an attack on the dreams and aspirations of millions of us”. ..

