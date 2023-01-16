Zamanguni Cynthia Gumede-Zuma, the mother of late gqom singer Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo has died.
Gumede-Zuma, who battled with illness long before Mampintsha died three weeks ago, passed away on Sunday at 11pm, family spokesperson Balungile Gumede told Sowetan on Monday.
The 64-year-old died at Wentworth Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
“I can confirm my aunt has passed on. She passed on Sunday night. She has been on and off long before Mampintsha died. She was earlier admitted at King Edward Hospital and after being discharged, Mampintsha fell ill.
Mampintsha's mom Zamanguni (64) has died
Image: Instagram/ Mampintsha
Zamanguni Cynthia Gumede-Zuma, the mother of late gqom singer Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo has died.
Gumede-Zuma, who battled with illness long before Mampintsha died three weeks ago, passed away on Sunday at 11pm, family spokesperson Balungile Gumede told Sowetan on Monday.
The 64-year-old died at Wentworth Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
“I can confirm my aunt has passed on. She passed on Sunday night. She has been on and off long before Mampintsha died. She was earlier admitted at King Edward Hospital and after being discharged, Mampintsha fell ill.
We need to let Babes grieve in her own way, says Ngema
"The passing of her son made things worse. After the funeral, she was admitted at Wentworth because she was complaining about a lot, including not having energy. Just days after being admitted at the hospital, doctors confirmed to us that she suffered a stroke.
"On Sunday, all her kids were called to the hospital to visit her.”
Mampintsha died on December 26 after suffering a second stroke.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos