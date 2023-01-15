The by-election comes after the sacking of councillor Lucky Naicker after an internal investigation.
The ward incorporates parts of Northdale and Bombay Heights.
Speaking a few metres from the Lahore Road electricity power station, which is often cited as a source of blackouts in the area. Steenhuisen said he was disappointed the power station had not been fixed in more than seven months, arguing its non-functionality also affects traffic lights in the vicinity.
“Often during council meetings caucus leader Ross Strachan gets told the municipality will fix the substation in two weeks. I have looked at the substation and I can see that this is a long way ahead,” said Steenhuisen.
“When you have these problems, fix them immediately. While the substations are out of operation it is also being stripped of its infrastructure. If the municipality had intervened at the beginning [it would have been] relatively easy and inexpensive to fix.”
He said this was symptomatic of the problems plaguing the country, which resulted in systems reaching tipping point.
Steenhuisen apologised to residents for having to remove Naicker, whose behaviour he deemed contrary to party values.
“We can have many candidates but every place has a factory fault once in a while. The former councillor did not serve the people of this ward. He put his own interests above [them] and behaved in an atrocious manner.”
Steenhuisen said he was optimistic that new candidate Renisha Singh would serve the party well owing to a glowing track record.
“She has been heavily involved with the community by setting up WhatsApp groups. She would be able to respond to the needs of the people,” he said.
TimesLIVE
DA's Steenhuisen slams electricity hike while on campaign trail in Pietermaritzburg
Image: Supplied
DA leader John Steenhuisen on Saturday slammed the 18.65% electricity increase announced by Nersa this week. He said the party plans to challenge the move by seeking an interdict against the energy regulator and staging a mass march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg on January 25.
“I think it’s time that we let this government know that we are tired of paying for its corruption, maladministration and cadre deployment. We are not going to accept the 18.65% increase,” said Steenhuisen, adding it would mean a 33% increase over the next two years.
The DA leader called on all South Africans, including those affiliated to different organisations and NGOs, to do their bit to wage war against the move which would strain South Africans.
He said President Cyril Ramaphosa was not being honest when he said his hands were tied. “If he [Ramaphosa] had cleaned up like he had promised he would, we would not be sitting with this type of corruption in this country.”
Steenhuisen was on the campaign trail in Msunduzi ahead of a ward 28 by-election which is expected to be fiercely contested. He was accompanied by the party’s provincial leader, Francois Rodgers.
Ramaphosa available to meet opposition leaders on energy crisis, says presidency
TimesLIVE
