South Africa’s first speaker of a democratic parliament Frene Ginwala has died at the age of 90.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office announced on Friday that Ginwala, who was a recipient of the Order of Luthuli, died at home on Thursday after a stroke two weeks ago.
“Today we mourn the passing of a formidable patriot and leader of our nation, and an internationalist to whom justice and democracy around the globe remained an impassioned objective to her last days,” said Ramaphosa.
He offered condolences to Ginwala’s family, her nephews Cyrus, Sohrab and Zavareh, and their families.
Born Frene Noshir Ginwala on April 25 1932, she served the anti-apartheid struggle and South Africa's democratic dispensation in various roles as a lawyer, academic, politician, activist and journalist.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ginwala was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver in 2005 for her contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa.
ANC stalwart Frene Ginwala has died at the age of 90
Image: SUPPLIED
