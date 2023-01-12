Police, security called in to restrain frustrated parents in Pretoria school
Ivory Park pupils left in the lurch
By Keletso Mkhwanazi and Mpho Koka - 12 January 2023 - 07:26
Police and private security had to be called at a Pretoria school after frustrated parents stormed the administration block demanding the school to enrol their children.
Chaos at Laerskool Danie Malan in Pretoria North broke out yesterday morning as parents, who claimed to have applied for their children to be enrolled at the school last year, came in numbers after they were told on Tuesday that their children had been placed elsewhere. ..
Police, security called in to restrain frustrated parents in Pretoria school
Ivory Park pupils left in the lurch
Police and private security had to be called at a Pretoria school after frustrated parents stormed the administration block demanding the school to enrol their children.
Chaos at Laerskool Danie Malan in Pretoria North broke out yesterday morning as parents, who claimed to have applied for their children to be enrolled at the school last year, came in numbers after they were told on Tuesday that their children had been placed elsewhere. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos