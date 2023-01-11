Placements, language, transport worry parents
Online application system gets thumbs down
While 1,384 grade 1 and 8 pupils across Gauteng have not been placed in schools, other parents face the frustration of the distance their children have to travel to get to school.
Worried parents queued outside the Ekurhuleni North district offices in Benoni on Tuesday hoping to get answers on whether their children would be attending school from today...
Placements, language, transport worry parents
Online application system gets thumbs down
While 1,384 grade 1 and 8 pupils across Gauteng have not been placed in schools, other parents face the frustration of the distance their children have to travel to get to school.
Worried parents queued outside the Ekurhuleni North district offices in Benoni on Tuesday hoping to get answers on whether their children would be attending school from today...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos