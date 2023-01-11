×

South Africa

Placements, language, transport worry parents

Online application system gets thumbs down

11 January 2023 - 07:09
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

While 1,384 grade 1 and 8 pupils across Gauteng have not been placed in schools, other parents face the frustration of the distance their children have to travel to get to school.

Worried parents queued outside the Ekurhuleni North district offices in Benoni on Tuesday hoping to get answers on whether their children would be attending school from today...

