South Africa

IN PICS | Tears, kisses and smiles as inland provinces go back to school

By Alaister Russell - 11 January 2023 - 11:07
A grade R pupil becomes emotional during assembly at Cosmo City Primary on January 11 2023, the start of the academic year for primary and high schools in the five inland provinces.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Government schools opened for the new academic year in the five inland provinces on Wednesday.

Sunday Times photographer Alaister Russell was at Cosmo City Primary School in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, to capture the emotions.

Natalia Nqabeni holds the hand of her daughter, Khayone Poro, as she sends her to her first day at Cosmo City Primary School.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Natalia Nqabeni wipes tears from her daughter Khayone Poro's eyes on the first day at school.
Image: Alaister Russell
Evelyn Dibaga comforts her emotional daughter Dinah on the child's first day in grade R at Cosmo City Primary in Diepsloot.
Image: Alaister Russell
Melusi Masuku gives his son Buhlebemvelo Njibana a good luck kiss before sending him off to his first day at Cosmo City Primary School.
Image: Alaister Russell
A Cosmo City Primary School grade 1 pupil heads off for the first day of the academic year on January 11 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Grade 4 maths and natural science teacher Nurse Raleano helps an upset grade 1 pupil get to class at Cosmo City Primary.
Image: Alaister Russell
Community members gather to listen to an address by basic education minister Angie Motshekga during the first day of school at Cosmo City Primary.
Image: Alaister Russell
Mandisa Njibana with her son Buhlebemvelo on his first day at Cosmo City Primary School.
Image: Alaister Russell
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga talks to parents and pupils at Cosmo City Primary during the first day at school for inland provinces.
Image: Alaister Russell

