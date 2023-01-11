Government schools opened for the new academic year in the five inland provinces on Wednesday.
Sunday Times photographer Alaister Russell was at Cosmo City Primary School in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, to capture the emotions.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IN PICS | Tears, kisses and smiles as inland provinces go back to school
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Government schools opened for the new academic year in the five inland provinces on Wednesday.
Sunday Times photographer Alaister Russell was at Cosmo City Primary School in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, to capture the emotions.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos