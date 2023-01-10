Malekane said the surgical ward was the first to be converted into a Covid-19 ward during the pandemic.
Healing service pays tribute to 12 health workers who died in gas tanker explosion
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The 12 health workers from Tambo Memorial Hospital who died in the Boksburg gas truck explosion last month will never be forgotten for their diligent service to the public.
This is according to Mavis Malekane, nurses services manager at the hospital, who delivered a message of support during the healing service for the workers held in the Boksburg Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.
Malekane said the death of her colleagues left the staff hurt, angry and with unanswered questions.
“The death of our colleagues has left a scar that no one can heal except God… The departed soldiers have touched many lives, cared for many people, healed many and delivered babies.
“The more you hear the testimonies of the survivors you become scared and have a panic attack on what could have happened if the tragedy had happened on an ordinary day at the hospital,” Malekane said.
Six of the departed nurses were from the female surgical ward, two of the nurses were from the neonatal ward and three were from the maternity section. One hospital driver also died in the explosion.
Malekane said the surgical ward was the first to be converted into a Covid-19 ward during the pandemic.
She said the health workers dedicated their lives helping patients during the pandemic.
“When they died, they were busy trying to deal with the surgical backlog created by the pandemic. We know that there is a drought of training of nurses in SA…We are already struggling to fill up the post for speciality nurses. This loss has worsened the situation,” she said.
On December 24, a liquid petroleum tanker exploded after getting stuck under a railway bridge. The driver apparently took a wrong turn while trying to get onto the N17 highway.
Gauteng police arrested the driver shortly after the incident on charges of culpable homicide but released him days later, saying their investigation was still under way.
A total of 38 people have died from the injuries they suffered in the explosion.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
