×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers ANC January 8 statement

The ANC is celebrating its 111th anniversary in Bloemfontein

By TimesLIVE - 08 January 2023 - 11:52

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday deliver the party's January 8 statement.

The statement is issued on the anniversary of the founding of South Africa’s oldest existing political formation and is an important declaration of the party’s programme for the year ahead.

And with the ANC likely to dominate government for at least the next 18 months, the statement is a guide to all South Africans as to the party’s thinking and ideas about key areas of public life.

LISTEN | Five ANC urgent priorities for 2023 ‘to put citizens' interests first’

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...