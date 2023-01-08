ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa drew a line in the sand on Saturday and said there was no room for those who wanted to sow divisions in the ANC.
The tough talking Ramaphosa took no prisoners taking a swipe at the Mangaung municipality, labelling it dysfunctional. Ramaphosa was speaking at Presidential gala dinner hosted by the Progressive Business Forum ahead of the January 8th statement where the party will celebrate its 111th anniversary.
Speaking, he said the recently concluded 55th national conference took firm resolutions that were aimed at continuing with the renewal agenda of the ANC.
"I want to say that this process of renewal is not only irreversible but irrevocable and won't be stopped . "Conference put behind harmful practices that have harmed the ANC. There is no longer any room left for those opposed to renewal process. No room at all. There's no room for those want to sow divisions in the ANC," he said.
In the build up to the January 8th statement, municipal workers have been seen cleaning streets, cutting grass and fixing street lights in Bloemfontein.
Ramaphosa said the task of the newly elected ANC national executive committee was to address issues raised by communities in the build up to 2024.
"Many of the municipalities in the country are dysfunctional including this very municipality we arere in. Our communities are complaining and we shall address (the issues)," Ramaphosa said.
Saturday's presidential dinner was a sold out affair with some guests coughing up R1m to sit next to Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the January 8th statement at midday today in Mangaung.
No room in the ANC for those who sow divisions, Ramaphosa says
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa drew a line in the sand on Saturday and said there was no room for those who wanted to sow divisions in the ANC.
The tough talking Ramaphosa took no prisoners taking a swipe at the Mangaung municipality, labelling it dysfunctional. Ramaphosa was speaking at Presidential gala dinner hosted by the Progressive Business Forum ahead of the January 8th statement where the party will celebrate its 111th anniversary.
Speaking, he said the recently concluded 55th national conference took firm resolutions that were aimed at continuing with the renewal agenda of the ANC.
"I want to say that this process of renewal is not only irreversible but irrevocable and won't be stopped . "Conference put behind harmful practices that have harmed the ANC. There is no longer any room left for those opposed to renewal process. No room at all. There's no room for those want to sow divisions in the ANC," he said.
In the build up to the January 8th statement, municipal workers have been seen cleaning streets, cutting grass and fixing street lights in Bloemfontein.
Ramaphosa said the task of the newly elected ANC national executive committee was to address issues raised by communities in the build up to 2024.
"Many of the municipalities in the country are dysfunctional including this very municipality we arere in. Our communities are complaining and we shall address (the issues)," Ramaphosa said.
Saturday's presidential dinner was a sold out affair with some guests coughing up R1m to sit next to Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the January 8th statement at midday today in Mangaung.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos