The ANC has resolved to scrap permit fees for informal traders by municipalities as a means of fostering economic development and fostering economic growth among small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).
This was one of the policy resolutions taken at the 55th national conference that concluded on Friday.
Giving feedback on conference resolutions, ANC economic transformation portfolio chair, Mmamoloko Kubayi, delivered the conference resolutions saying the ANC wanted to cut away red tape and permit fees that were deducted from the poorest in SA.
The policy proposal approved by conference reads: “Municipalities to remove the requirements for payment of permits by informal traders and provide necessary support all the levels.”
Metros around the country, which include the City of Johannesburg and others such as Nelson Mandela Bay, are already overburdened with a number of informal traders operating in their streets with some even using expired permits.
ANC scrap permit fees for informal traders
Image: Werner Hills
The ANC has resolved to scrap permit fees for informal traders by municipalities as a means of fostering economic development and fostering economic growth among small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).
This was one of the policy resolutions taken at the 55th national conference that concluded on Friday.
Giving feedback on conference resolutions, ANC economic transformation portfolio chair, Mmamoloko Kubayi, delivered the conference resolutions saying the ANC wanted to cut away red tape and permit fees that were deducted from the poorest in SA.
The policy proposal approved by conference reads: “Municipalities to remove the requirements for payment of permits by informal traders and provide necessary support all the levels.”
Metros around the country, which include the City of Johannesburg and others such as Nelson Mandela Bay, are already overburdened with a number of informal traders operating in their streets with some even using expired permits.
New policy a silver lining for Joburg’s informal traders
Kubayi said there was a feeling regarding financial sector transformation that the ANC and the government needed to more, particularly for black women and SMMEs to access capital and finance.
“There are inefficiencies in the local government. Part of outcry from our members would be that ladies selling bananas in the street corners have their stock taken by metro police and thrown out. What comes out is this is inhumane because we're told you’re not able to ensure everyone is employed and there are those able to create a living out of this.
“Ours is to create an conducive environment for people to be able to make a living if we're unable to offer them jobs.
“Some of these permits are not affordable and why should we take from the most vulnerable, the majority of whom are black women.
“Often when they go make permits, they spend a day queuing and lose out on income and what we're against is them losing a day of trading. R200 is a lot for a person selling fatcakes. We're not saying there shouldn’t be law and order, we’re for control,” Kubayi said.
ANC is coming for your money with its controversial plan to improve its bank balance
Cyril Ramaphosa officially closes the ANC’s national conference
‘I’m no coal fundamentalist. I’m a balanced energy thinker’: Gwede Mantashe hits back at critics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos