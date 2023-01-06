×

South Africa

Western Cape cops in high spirits after confiscating dagga plants

06 January 2023 - 14:12
Western Cape police bust several suspects for possession of drugs this week.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police confiscated several bags of dagga and plants this week.

The bust in Calitzdorp in the Klein Karoo followed quick action by the police flying squad, according to provincial police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies. He said the flying squad nabbed a motorist in possession of the dagga on Wednesday morning.

Police officers had chased a speeding silver Polo on the R62, Spies said.

“The members immediately gave chase and brought it to a halt at the entrance to Calitzdorp. While approaching they got the scent of cannabis and proceeded with a search. They found two black bags on the back seat of the vehicle containing 20kg of dagga with an estimated street value of R160,000. The 39-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs and the find was confiscated as evidence,” said Spies.  

He said police attached to the Oudtshoorn crime prevention unit were alerted about a minibus transporting dagga from George to Oudtshoorn on Wednesday evening.

“A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two bags of dagga weighing 16kg. The members confiscated the consignment with an estimated street value of R128,000 and arrested a 32-year-old man linked to the find on a charge of possession of drugs,” said Spies.

Spies said police also zoomed in on the Heidelberg, Uniondale and Mossel Bay precincts.

“These focused operations aimed against drug and liquor abuse were conducted from January 3 2023 and resulted in the confiscation of 239 dagga stops [joints], 40g  of dagga, 74g of tik, 562 dagga plants and 117 litres of liquor,”

TimesLIVE

