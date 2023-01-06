“One particular area where we request motorists to be extra vigilant is Van Reenen's Pass.
“The pass is notorious for high winds, fog and bad weather and, additionally, the speed difference between trucks and light motor vehicles tends to contribute to congestion and delays and increases road safety risks.
“We appeal to road users to be patient and share the road responsibly. Frustration leads to reckless driving, judgment errors and crashes.”
The Road Traffic Inspectorate may implement traffic control measures to manage traffic flow, limit congestion and improve safety along the route, particularly on Van Reenen's Pass.
“On the N3 toll route, a dedicated and comprehensive road incident management system ensures swift action to limit traffic disruptions during emergencies and to help prevent secondary incidents,” Dhoogra said.
TimesLIVE
Thousands of holidaymakers drive from KZN to Gauteng as festive season ends
Image: Masi Losi
With the holiday season drawing to a close, between 1,500 and 2,000 vehicles per hour are expected to travel on the N3 from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng on Saturday and Sunday.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) expects busy conditions to continue into early next week with inland schools opening on Wednesday.
Operations manager Thania Dhoogra said construction activities on the toll route will start again next week.
“This weekend, a short section of the route (between Vaaldraai I/C and De Hoek Toll Plaza) will be reduced to one lane in a northbound direction. This restriction may cause a minor disruption to traffic during peak times.”
Dhoogra cautioned motorists to drive carefully in the inclement weather in most of KwaZulu-Natal.
“Rain and misty conditions may be experienced over large parts of the route, resulting in poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions.
Image: N3TC
“One particular area where we request motorists to be extra vigilant is Van Reenen's Pass.
“The pass is notorious for high winds, fog and bad weather and, additionally, the speed difference between trucks and light motor vehicles tends to contribute to congestion and delays and increases road safety risks.
“We appeal to road users to be patient and share the road responsibly. Frustration leads to reckless driving, judgment errors and crashes.”
The Road Traffic Inspectorate may implement traffic control measures to manage traffic flow, limit congestion and improve safety along the route, particularly on Van Reenen's Pass.
“On the N3 toll route, a dedicated and comprehensive road incident management system ensures swift action to limit traffic disruptions during emergencies and to help prevent secondary incidents,” Dhoogra said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos