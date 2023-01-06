×

South Africa

Police searching for missing Mpumalanga woman and son

Her car was found abandoned on the road opposite the entrance to Kwazamokuhle township

By Staff Reporter - 06 January 2023 - 18:13
Police in Hendrina are looking for Lushka Taljaard and her four-year-old son who went missing on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police in Hendrina, Mpumalanga, are appealing for help to locate Lushka Taljaard, 27, and her four-year-old son, Daniel Petrus Taljaard.

They were last seen on Thursday at 5am when Taljaard's husband left for work. When her husband arrived home at 5pm, he could not find his wife and son.

Both his wife’s phones had been switched off. After a fruitless search, he reported the case to the police.

“During investigation Lushka’s vehicle, a silver grey VW Polo R-line, was found abandoned at Arnot/ Hendrina Road opposite the entrance to Kwazamokuhle township,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

Anyone with information should contact investigating officer Aron Magagula on 082 303 9899, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE

