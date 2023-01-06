Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has reappointed Prof Thabo Legwaila for a further three months as acting tax ombud with effect from Saturday.
The reappointment extends Legwaila’s tenure following his appointment in an acting position in October last year to replace Judge Bernard Ngoepe.
“The recruitment process to find a suitable full-time candidate for the role is still underway and minister Godongwana is confident that it will be concluded shortly,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said Legwaila previously served as the CEO of the Office of the Tax Ombud and was well-versed with the tax regulations of the country.
“He is a more than capable steward of this office, which plays a critical role in improving the overall tax administration of the republic and ensuring that taxpayers have an avenue to resolve any complaints they may have against the national revenue authority equitably and in a timely manner.”
TimesLIVE
Acting tax ombud's tenure extended
Image: Office of the Tax Ombud
TimesLIVE
