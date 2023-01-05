×

South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding returns tonight

By TIMESLIVE - 05 January 2023 - 13:49
Load-shedding is being ramped up again, this time from stage 3 to stage 4. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday afternoon until 5am on Friday.

Eskom said stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented until 4pm on Friday.

"This pattern will be repeated until Sunday morning," it said.

This is due to the delays in returning seven generating units to service.

"The further delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two units at Majuba power station has contributed to the capacity constraints.

"We currently have 6,014MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,278MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays in returning generators to service.

"Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period."

TimesLIVE

End to loadshedding would be biggest stimulus for Cape Town's economy, says mayor Hill-Lewis

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says his mission is to grow the city's economy faster to get people out of poverty and into work.
News
5 days ago

ConCourt dismisses Eskom appeal to reduce power to indebted municipalities

Eskom’s appeal against a court order stopping it from reducing the power supply to two indebted municipalities, pending a review of the power ...
News
1 week ago

SANDF deployed at power stations

The army is being deployed at some power stations in South Africa as plant breakdowns, theft and vandalism contribute to unprecedented levels of ...
News
2 weeks ago

