South Africa

Sombre memorial of four siblings who died at Boksburg explosion

05 January 2023 - 20:21
The children are victims of the Boksburg gas tanker explosion that took place in Boksburg, Gauteng. A total of 37 people have lost their lives in the tragedy.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/ TimesLIVE

It is mid-afternoon on Thursday at the Thrive Church in the heart of Boksburg as the rain intermittently pours with sorrow engulfing the room.

The mood is sombre at the funeral service of three brothers Gerrie Brits, 10, Adrian Brits, 12 Sebastian Brits 14 and their sister Jamel Eales, 16, who died from the gas tanker explosion incident on December 24 which left 37 people dead.

The children lived near the bridge where the explosion took place on Christmas Eve.

Bikers from the Ghost Riders biking club lined up outside the church with bouquets of flowers sticking out by the lawns near the entrance. Four vehicles with pictures of the deceased were parked nearby.

Motorcycles belonging to bikers from the Ghost Riders biking club lining up outside the church where the funeral service of four siblings who were killed following the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on December 24.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

According to a neighbour, two of the children died on the day while the others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

At a glance, most people were teary and the mourner who went on stage could not speak with tears flowing.

Meanwhile, a review by independent road transport safety system auditor Transheq has cleared the trucking company that owned the tanker of wrongdoing.

Brian Eales, their grandfather, sent his love. “Grandad’s heart is broken and sore about your death. I will miss you a lot because you came to greet Granddad every morning. One comfort is that we will see you all again someday,” Eales said.

Bouquets of flowers sticking out by the lawns near the entrance of the Thrive Church in Boksburg on Thursday afternoon, where a funeral service was held for four siblings who were killed following the explosion of a gas tanker on December 24.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Margaret, their grandmother echoed the emotions.

“Granny’s darlings I will miss you all a lot. Grandma gives you all the love and the hugs. Thank you for all the jokes. Sebastian who always made me laugh and Adrian who also always made jokes and Gerrie’s smile and Jamel’s love,” she said.

 

TimesLIVE

