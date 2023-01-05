Ruling barring preferred uniform shops pays off
Most schools said to be complying
The Competition Commission’s 2021 ruling barring schools from forcing parents to buy school uniforms at preferred shops seems to be paying off as most schools have complied.
Matakanye Matakanye, general secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) said since the ruling in 2021, they had received only three complaints, from Limpopo, Gauteng and North West...
Ruling barring preferred uniform shops pays off
Most schools said to be complying
The Competition Commission’s 2021 ruling barring schools from forcing parents to buy school uniforms at preferred shops seems to be paying off as most schools have complied.
Matakanye Matakanye, general secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) said since the ruling in 2021, they had received only three complaints, from Limpopo, Gauteng and North West...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos