×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Emergency services on high alert after flooding in Pretoria North

05 January 2023 - 16:52
Orrin Singh Reporter
A road in Pretoria North was flooded on Thursday after a cloudburst.
A road in Pretoria North was flooded on Thursday after a cloudburst.
Image: Supplied

Tshwane emergency medical services (EMS) are on high alert after a cloudburst in Pretoria flooded two roads and vehicles were trapped. 

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said vehicles were stuck in water under two bridges in the city centre, but the occupants managed to get to safety. 

One incident was on Steve Biko Road crossing Johan Heyns Drive.

“The road beneath the bridge was flooded and one vehicle got stuck. However, the occupants moved to safety without major issues.

“In Pretoria North, leaving Paul Kruger and Rachel De Beer streets, another vehicle got stuck under a bridge. The occupants of that vehicle also managed to get to safety,” Mabaso said. 

Metro police had been deployed to both areas to ensure motorists’ safety. 

“We are on standby and remain on high alert as we monitor other incidents. We have been out to monitor other areas which are hotspots for flooding as well,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

Desperate drinkers using baby bottles to smuggle booze onto beaches

Increasingly desperate attempts to smuggle liquor onto public beaches – including the use of children’s juice and milk bottles – has prompted a call ...
News
53 minutes ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...