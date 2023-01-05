One incident was on Steve Biko Road crossing Johan Heyns Drive.
Emergency services on high alert after flooding in Pretoria North
Tshwane emergency medical services (EMS) are on high alert after a cloudburst in Pretoria flooded two roads and vehicles were trapped.
EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said vehicles were stuck in water under two bridges in the city centre, but the occupants managed to get to safety.
One incident was on Steve Biko Road crossing Johan Heyns Drive.
“The road beneath the bridge was flooded and one vehicle got stuck. However, the occupants moved to safety without major issues.
“In Pretoria North, leaving Paul Kruger and Rachel De Beer streets, another vehicle got stuck under a bridge. The occupants of that vehicle also managed to get to safety,” Mabaso said.
Metro police had been deployed to both areas to ensure motorists’ safety.
“We are on standby and remain on high alert as we monitor other incidents. We have been out to monitor other areas which are hotspots for flooding as well,” he said.
