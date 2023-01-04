×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two dead in KwaMashu shooting

04 January 2023 - 13:57
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Two men died in a shooting incident in KwaMashu on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Two men died in a shooting incident in KwaMashu on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Two men have been shot dead in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen  said the incident took place in A-Section of the sprawling township on Wednesday.

“On arrival at the scene, paramedics found it secured by private security members and police,” he said.

“On closer inspection, paramedics found two men had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.”

The motive for the shooting is unknown and police will investigate, he added.

TimesLIVE

20 armed suspects storm filling station, tourist centre in Mpumalanga

A group of more than 20 armed suspects who covered their faces with balaclavas reportedly stormed into a filling station in Graskop, Mpumalanga.
News
8 hours ago

Gang terrorising residents in Hillbrow and Joburg CBD behind bars

Gauteng police have called for victims to come forward after the arrest of a gang suspected to be responsible for street robberies in Hillbrow and ...
News
1 day ago

More than 5,000 bust in KZN for festive season transgressions

More than 5,000 people were arrested during the festive season for various offences in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...