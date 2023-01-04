×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stage 3 loadshedding after breakdown of two generating units

By TimesLIVE - 04 January 2023 - 14:53
The breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance have forced Eskom to implement stage 3 load-shedding. File photo.
The breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance have forced Eskom to implement stage 3 load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom has ramped up load-shedding to stage 3 from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.

This was because of the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance.

Eskom had been implementing stage 2 loadshedding since December 31 after earlier  promising there would be no loadshedding on New Year's Day.

TimesLIVE

Sorry people, but there will be loadshedding on New Year's Eve after all

After announcing there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Eve, Eskom says it is necessary to implement stage 2 from 4pm on Saturday.
News
4 days ago

End to loadshedding would be biggest stimulus for Cape Town's economy, says mayor Hill-Lewis

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says his mission is to grow the city's economy faster to get people out of poverty and into work.
News
4 days ago

Stage 3 and 2 loadshedding for the remainder of the week

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday morning, with stage 2 from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...