Stage 3 loadshedding after breakdown of two generating units

Eskom has ramped up load-shedding to stage 3 from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.
This was because of the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance.
Eskom had been implementing stage 2 loadshedding since December 31 after earlier promising there would be no loadshedding on New Year's Day.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
