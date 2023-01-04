×

South Africa

Farmer blames malaria medication for racist rant

Erasmus threatens to kill ‘k*****s’

04 January 2023 - 07:05
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A farmer who “mistakenly” sent a racist WhatsApp rant to a group of his farming community in the West Rand has blamed his malaria medication for threating to kill the “k*****s” who broke into his home.

Abel Erasmus, 52, of Vleikop in Randfontein said he was heavily medicated on Christmas Eve when he posted a voicenote in Afrikaans and repeatedly referred to black people as “houtkop k*****s”, whom he was going to shoot in the private parts if they ever set foot on his property again...

