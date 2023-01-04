Farmer blames malaria medication for racist rant
Erasmus threatens to kill ‘k*****s’
A farmer who “mistakenly” sent a racist WhatsApp rant to a group of his farming community in the West Rand has blamed his malaria medication for threating to kill the “k*****s” who broke into his home.
Abel Erasmus, 52, of Vleikop in Randfontein said he was heavily medicated on Christmas Eve when he posted a voicenote in Afrikaans and repeatedly referred to black people as “houtkop k*****s”, whom he was going to shoot in the private parts if they ever set foot on his property again...
