Four people charged with public violence in Christiana, in the North West, were granted bail of R500 each by the magistrate's court there on Tuesday.
Kgothatso Masike, 21, Clifford Mokoena, 31, Vuyani Mbulawa, 41, and Brenda Booysen, 38, had their case postponed until February 23 for further investigation.
On December 27 Christiana residents blocked the Christiana/Jan Kempdorp road with stones and burning tyres in what was alleged to be a service delivery protest. They then moved to the N12 and did the same.
“Investigations led to the arrest of the four accused on December 29 2022,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
TimesLIVE
Four charged with public violence in North West released on bail
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
