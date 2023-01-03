×

South Africa

Former IDC executive Reginald Demana begins term as Sanral CEO

03 January 2023 - 17:31
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Former IDC executive Reginald Demana started his term as Sanral CEO on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Tuesday marks the first day in office for new South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) CEO Reginald Lavhelesani Demana.

In October, cabinet approved, on the recommendation of the Sanral board, transport minister Fikile Mbalula's appointment of Demana.

The roads agency has not had a permanent CEO since Skhumbuzo Macozoma's term expired in November 2021.  

“Not only are we ushering in a new year, but also a time for new and fresh leadership in the position of CEO, taking Sanral into 2023 and beyond,” Sanral board chairperson Themba Mhambi said.

Demana was formerly a divisional executive at the Industrial Development Corporation, a state-owned development finance institution, where he was responsible for a portfolio that covered mining, metals, infrastructure and energy. He is an engineer with more than 20 years’ working experience, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, structuring of BEE deals, capital raising and general strategic corporate finance.

“Sanral remains front and centre in leading South Africa’s economic recovery plan post Covid-19 with public infrastructure development prioritised by government,” Mhambi said.

“To this end, our stakeholders will look to Demana to continue on this trajectory and make every effort to see more projects put out to tender this year.”

