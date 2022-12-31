×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sorry people, but there will be loadshedding on New Year's Eve after all

By TImesLIVE - 31 December 2022 - 16:20
If you thought your New Year's Eve party was going to be a festival of fireworks and lights that looked like the Sydney Harbour Bridge, think again.
If you thought your New Year's Eve party was going to be a festival of fireworks and lights that looked like the Sydney Harbour Bridge, think again.
Image: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

After announcing there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Eve, Eskom says it is necessary to implement stage 2 from 4pm on Saturday.

The power utility said due to the breakdown of five generating units since Friday afternoon, it is no longer possible to suspend load-shedding at 4pm, with stage 2 continuing until further notice.

TimesLIVE

Loadshedding to be suspended on New Year's Eve

Eskom said on Friday load-shedding will be suspended from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.
News
1 day ago

End to loadshedding would be biggest stimulus for Cape Town's economy, says mayor Hill-Lewis

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says his mission is to grow the city's economy faster to get people out of poverty and into work.
News
7 hours ago

200 soldiers deployed to protect Eskom assets: SANDF

The South African National Defence Force says it is receiving daily updates on the security situation at various Eskom power stations as it deploys ...
News
2 days ago

Stage 3 and 2 loadshedding for the remainder of the week

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday morning, with stage 2 from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...