After announcing there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Eve, Eskom says it is necessary to implement stage 2 from 4pm on Saturday.
The power utility said due to the breakdown of five generating units since Friday afternoon, it is no longer possible to suspend load-shedding at 4pm, with stage 2 continuing until further notice.
TimesLIVE
Sorry people, but there will be loadshedding on New Year's Eve after all
Image: Jaimi Joy/Reuters
After announcing there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Eve, Eskom says it is necessary to implement stage 2 from 4pm on Saturday.
The power utility said due to the breakdown of five generating units since Friday afternoon, it is no longer possible to suspend load-shedding at 4pm, with stage 2 continuing until further notice.
TimesLIVE
Loadshedding to be suspended on New Year's Eve
End to loadshedding would be biggest stimulus for Cape Town's economy, says mayor Hill-Lewis
200 soldiers deployed to protect Eskom assets: SANDF
Stage 3 and 2 loadshedding for the remainder of the week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos