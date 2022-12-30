×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Loadshedding to be suspended on New Year's Eve

30 December 2022 - 13:33
Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow morning.
Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow morning.
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

There will be no loadshedding as South Africa moves into the new year.

Eskom said on Friday load-shedding will be suspended from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday. “Thereafter, stage 2 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on December 31.”

“Loadshedding will then be suspended until 5am on Monday, whereafter stage 2 will be implemented until further notice.” 

TimesLIVE

Stage 3 and 2 loadshedding for the remainder of the week

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday morning, with stage 2 from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

Eskom: Stage 1 load-shedding to be implemented on Monday morning

Power utility Eskom has announced that stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday morning.
News
4 days ago

Loadshedding eases on Monday but exemption keeps lights on for VIPs at Nasrec

“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.”
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...