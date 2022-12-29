×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man fined R2,500 after being found with wild meat, crocodile skins

By TimesLIVE - 29 December 2022 - 21:00
This is some of the wild game and skin which were seized from a man near Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga on Wednesday. The man who was found in possession of these items paid an admission of guilt fine of R2,500.
This is some of the wild game and skin which were seized from a man near Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga on Wednesday. The man who was found in possession of these items paid an admission of guilt fine of R2,500.
Image: SAPS

A 53-year-old man was fined R2,500 after being found in possession of monkey meat, hyena meat, three dried crocodile skins and a crocodile carcass near Thulamahashe on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said these items were found inside a refrigerator at Dumphries C outside Bushbuckridge.

He said members of the public notified authorities about someone in possession of wild game.

Police officers and members of the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency discovered the said items and arrested Vincent Eric Lengwati.

Police on the hunt for suspected rapist who escaped in KwaMhlanga court

Police are looking for a rape suspect who escaped from the KwaMhlanga magistrate’s court last Wednesday.
News
14 hours ago

Lengwati paid an admission of guilt fine for contravening a section of the Mpumalanga Nature Conservation Act, which prohibits the receipt, possession or handling of dead game.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela asked the public to assist in nature conservation for future generations.

“Our concern is that some of these wild animals, like certain parts of the crocodile could be very poisonous for human beings,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...