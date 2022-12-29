×

South Africa

eThekwini says 'fake news' about beaches is disinformation campaign

By Mfundo Mkhize - 29 December 2022 - 15:20
Bathers at Durban's Bay of Plenty beach had fun in the sea
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The eThekwini municipality has dismissed social media reports suggesting beachgoers were hospitalised after contracting E coli-related infections from swimming in the sea.

A voice note and WhatsApp message has gone viral, warning people to be aware of the health risks of swimming at city beaches after a teenager, who swam at uShaka beach, was allegedly admitted to a Durban hospital.

The municipality said it had contacted city hospitals including the one mentioned on social media and found the information was false. 

“All the hospitals denied the claims of mass hospitalisations linked to E coli-related infections. The voice note and post about the teenager are therefore rejected,” it said.

“They [the posts] are part of a relentless campaign to capitalise on flood damage to redirect visitors from eThekwini. When Durbanites and visitors reject the campaign and visit beaches in their thousands the detractors resort to spreading fake news.”

The municipality has been criticised for high E coli levels and broken sewerage systems, which resulted in several popular beaches being closed to locals and tourists during the festive season.

The city urged the public to ask who stood to benefit from the “lies being peddled about Durban beaches”.

“Thousands of Durbanites work in the hospitality industry and attempts to destabilise this industry must be rejected, and those driving the misinformation campaign must be called out as the liars they are,” it said. 

According to the municipality, uShaka beach has been compliant since the beginning of December during weekly water testing with readings below the 500ml/cfu threshold.

Beaches with poor water quality are closed and the public will be advised when it’s safe to use them.

The municipality also cautioned against spreading fake news, saying it is a criminal offence.

The hospital group mentioned in the social media message referred queries to the departments of health and environment and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

