New homes bring festive cheer to flood victims

After spending months at Truro community hall in Pietermaritzburg, April's flood victims have welcomed their relocation to accommodation in Scottsville and Northdale.
Father of three Siboniso Dlomo, 44, said the move was a new lease on life as conditions at the shelter were miserable.
“It has also been difficult because our neighbours in Northdale made it quite clear they didn’t want us there. I did not know where to go as I am unemployed,” he said.
Dlomo was speaking at an event on Tuesday hosted by KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
His sentiments were echoed by Sisanda Mtyotywa, 28, who was full of praise for her new home.
“We now have a decent place offering privacy. My next step is to get a job,” she said. At Truro hall, Mtyotywa lived with three family members after their shack in Nkululeko was ruined.
Dube-Ncube said the past year had been challenging, but added that the province was no longer housing people in halls, with victims being moved to temporary housing.
“People are now able to have privacy in their rooms. A family can now stay together as a unit,” she said.
In eThekwini, the hardest hit, more than 135 temporary shelters were set up, with close to 5,000 people. We are opening a new page. It's really history.”
Dube-Ncube said she was disappointed that some people, predicting crime would surge, objected to victims having permanent houses next to their homes.
uMgungundlovu mayor Mzi Zuma said: “We urge you to take good care of this accommodation, [with which] we are impressed.”
Zuma, who was also disappointed that some were against having flood victims on their doorsteps, added: “I know the road has been difficult, but I am happy that there has been co-operation between all spheres of government,” he said.
Aviosha Govender, the owner of two properties to which the victims were relocated, said she responded to the department of human settlements' call.
She said there were 79 people housed in the facilities.
