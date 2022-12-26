Rain on Durban's parade keeps crowds away from beaches and pools

Traditionally a busy public holiday on Durban's beaches, the Day of Goodwill proved to be the opposite on Monday as rain pounded the city.
Durban’s Golden Mile, which thousands of beachgoers usually flock to, was almost empty with only a few families swimming while others sat in their cars in the parking lot.
Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said the rain had kept many visitors away.
“It is very quiet so there have been no incidents to report. Those that have come to the beach have been behaving. There also have not been any major accidents on the road so it seems as if drivers are driving more carefully.
“We believe that our police visibility on the beach has also been the reason there have been no incidents,” he added.
TimesLIVE visited North and South beaches and observed more police officers than visitors on the promenade.
Laguna Swimming Pool, a popular and usually overcrowded spot, was empty.
Umhlanga's Main and Bronze beaches were given the green light to reopen on Christmas Day but on Monday were deserted.
“The decision to reopen the beaches was taken after results from the latest rounds of water testing confirmed the water quality is at an acceptable standard and is safe for swimming. Other beaches that are open for swimming are Point, Ushaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Brighton, Reunion, Pipeline, Toti Main and Warner beaches,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Sunday.
Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka said tightened law enforcement and road safety plans were in place ahead of New Year.
“The department has ensured the implementation of the integrated festive season law enforcement plan which is aimed at combating various crimes. This has seen over 130 illegal firearms being taken off the streets and 3,000 suspects arrested for various crimes since the inception of the festive season.
“The intelligence driven operation led by the South African Police Service has aided in keeping the province safer during this period,” said his spokesperson Sindiswa Hlophe.
