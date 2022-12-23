A teenager who escaped from police custody is expected to appear in court on Friday after his family handed him over to authorities.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the 17-year-old boy escaped from lawful custody on Tuesday and his family brought him back on Thursday.
"It is reported that the suspect was initially arrested after being fingered in a robbery incident that took place in Dwarsloop near Bushbuckridge over the weekend. He was then arrested and on Tuesday, 20 December 2022, it was supposed to be his day for court appearance.
"Due to the fact that he is underage, probation officers had to be brought in and as they were bringing him to Bushbuckridge magistrate's court, he reportedly escaped. A case of escape from lawful custody was opened.
"The suspect who still have to answer on charges of robbery with an additional one of attempted murder, is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Friday, this time facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody," said Mohlala.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has commended the family members who took it upon themselves to bring the suspect back to the authorities.
"I hope others will learn from this action taken by the suspect's family. If you are aware of your own family member somehow entangled in crime please report to the authorities before it is too late.
"Who knows, the person you are failing to report might commit worser crimes, not mentioning the fact that he might even hurt others closer to him or her," said Manamela.
Teen who escaped from custody to appear in court after family hands him over to police
