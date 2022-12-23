Cape Town urges residents to use water sparingly

The continued high stages of load-shedding have affected Cape Town's water supply operations and the city on Friday urged residents to use water sparingly.
It said load-shedding had caused a number of operational challenges for water supply. These included the ability of water treatment plants to sustain production and the ability of pump stations to move water through the supply network to reservoirs and areas across Cape Town.
“The potential knock-on effect is that it impacts on the city’s ability to fill up reservoirs as quickly as may be required to meet demand.”
It added some higher-lying areas might experience low water pressure or supply disruptions in the event of power outages affecting the booster water pump stations, which are required in some areas to convey water to the reservoirs supplying the higher lying areas across Cape Town.
The city said it did not have a water shortage issue as its dams were at 70%-plus capacity.
‘The longer we have to contend with load-shedding, the greater the potential impact on our infrastructure, in spite of our best efforts. I therefore reiterate my call to residents and businesses to please be extra mindful of their water use over this time.
“While we have to be water-wise at all times, load-shedding is an added complication that requires even more resolve,” acting MMC for water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi said.
Image: 123RF/sunshineseeds
Gauteng residents urged to use water sparingly over Christmas weekend
A week ago the city appealed to residents to reduce the total daily water consumption to 850 million litres.
“We are still sitting at just over 900 million litres per day, so I appeal to everyone to do their bit and help protect the reliability of our water supply,” Mbandezi said.
To reduce water usage, the city asked residents to flush toilets and do washing only when really necessary.
It said this would also help reduce pressure on the sewer network and wastewater treatment works.
