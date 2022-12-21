Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital copper theft ‘possible inside job’

The theft of 10-metres of copper wiring cable from a secured room at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, which housed pipes supplying oxygen to sections of the main ICU, was possibly an inside job.
Hospital staff were left scrambling to shift 24 patients from the ICU after oxygen levels dropped drastically in the early hours of Monday morning.
According to Victor Moreriane of the Gauteng department of infrastructure development, there were no clear signs of forced entry into the plant room.
Moreriane said the room was access controlled and only someone in possession of an access card could have entered.
“It is an area that is well secured, you even use an access card to gain entry. It is very clear that an access card was used to gain entry.”
While a case of theft was being investigated by the Diepkloof police, Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said whoever was behind the incident should also be charged with attempted murder.
“They intentionally put the lives of 24 patients at risk, 19 of whom were on life support and depended on access to oxygen through artificial ventilation.”
After the incident, head of the Gauteng infrastructure department Dr Thulani Mdadane issued a circular to all employees highlighting their zero tolerance approach to criminality.
Mdadane revealed his department had experienced an increase in the theft of government property and consumables by employees, and had opened six cases of theft against 13 employees. These thefts include copper pipes, copper cables and diesel.
These disciplinary cases have resulted in six dismissals. Seven cases will be finalised soon. Additionally, criminal cases have been instituted on all 13 matters. One employee remains in custody.
A breakdown of the cases are as follows:
1. Sebokeng : Two cases involving four employees.
2. Charlotte Maxeke: Two cases involving five officials.
3. Dr George Mukhari: One case involving three officials.
4. Johan Heyns Facility Maintenance Hub: One case involving one employee.
TimesLIVE
