Day 2 of the ANCs 55th elective conference ran until the early hours of Sunday as the party finalised its credential checks and floor nominations.
As day 3 begins, the party is gearing up to begin the voting process.
Sam Mkokeli, Business Day columnist and Arena Holdings contributor, outlines the outcomes of day 2 of the conference and breaks down what we anticipate from day 3.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | It's voting day for the ANC — here is what you need to know
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
