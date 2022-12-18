LISTEN | ANC will deal with party leaders if cash was dished out for votes at elective conference: Pule Mabe

Updating the media on day three of the national conference, Mabe was asked to respond to media reports alleging money had flowed freely during the conference.
This is after the Sunday Times reported that despite attempts by the ANC electoral committee to curb the practice, party leaders appeared to have dished out cash for votes at the elective conference.
One delegate who said he had witnessed such incidents reported that some delegates were given R10,000 and others offered jobs.
Penuel Maduna, 22, from Orange Farm, said money was exchanged from the beginning of the nomination process.
“Even in the build-up towards the branch general meetings, there was a lot of money flowing into those processes for particular leaders to be nominated. I can’t just say it’s one side of the factions, both factions — be it the Ankole or the anti-Ankole — are using a lot of money.”
Asked whether anyone had tried to bribe him, he said: “Every delegate has been offered money in this conference.”
Mabe said if delegates provide proof, the party will follow up with its steering committee.
Outgoing ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says anyone found to have tried to bribe delegates attending the 55th national conference in Nasrec will face the wrath of the party.
“We can no longer just leave these things to be allegations that fly out there and [waiting for] the ANC to redeem itself is not seen to be taking some form of investigation,” he said.
Mabe confident of grabbing treasurer-general seat
Mabe said security at all checkpoints, marshals on site, those at access points to commission rooms and voting stations had been given instructions to keep an eye on such activity.
“If they dare pick up something suspicious within the conference precinct on exchange of monies, they must report such to the steering committee of the conference. We have to take action against individuals who do such.”
He said electoral guidelines that former president Kgalema Motlanthe was presiding over made it easier for delegates to campaign openly.
“That is why for the first time you came across lots of digital posters. Under the new guidelines you have to make declarations if you have received financial support to be able to run your campaign.”
If 1,000 of the more than 4,000 delegates attending the conference came with damning allegations and did not provide proof “what it does is cast doubt on brand ANC”, Mabe said.
“They create a credibility crisis for those expected to lead. They undermine trust between the leadership of the ANC and its members.”
The leadership of the ANC needs to be beyond reproach, he added.
