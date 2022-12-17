Move to renewable energy must be 'inclusive, just'

He said there were several misconceptions about the just transition framework to guide SA's transition to a low carbon emissions, climate resilient and inclusive society.
According to the integrated resource plan adopted in 2019, several coal-fired power stations are due to be decommissioned between now and 2030. But Ramaphosa said several new coal-fired power stations including Medupi and Kusile will remain operational for some time to come.
“The world needs to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions if we are to prevent catastrophic destruction and widespread suffering.”
Some scientists said global warming made the heavy rains behind the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods last year twice as deadly. The flash floods in April 2021 killed 435 people, left tens of thousands homeless and caused R10bn worth of damage to roads, power lines and water pipes.
Ramaphosa has previously announced a R1.5-trillion plan to transition away from coal reliance for energy. He said SA's future mix of energy sources was outlined in the integrated resource plan of 2019. The plan envisages a diversity of energy sources including renewables.
“As a matter of principle, the pace and the form of our just transition must be informed by our national interest, by our developmental needs and by the availability of resources,” he told ANC delegates to the conference on Friday.
The department of minerals and energy last month signed several agreements that will see the establishment of three new wind projects in the Western and Eastern Cape as part of SA's drive for the renewable energy programme. Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said further agreements would be signed with 13 bidders but insisted that coal would remain part of the country's energy mix.
Ramaphosa said the revitalisation of the renewable energy independent power producers had brought additional wind and solar onto the national grid. He said significantly more generating capacity was due to come online in the next two rounds of the programme.
“We expect more than 9,000 megawatts of new embedded generation capacity in the near future,” he said. “This is taking place alongside concerted efforts to improve the performance of Eskom's existing power plants.”
Move to renewable energy must be 'inclusive, just'
President says power stations, mines won't close
Image: Freddy Mavunda
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government's plan to transition from coal reliance as a source of energy will not lead to closure of all coal-fired power stations or mines.
Ramaphosa, addressing the first day of the ANC national conference in Nasrec on Friday, said over time the proportion of coal in the energy mix would decline and the proportion of renewable energy would increase.
But the president, who is seeking re-election as party leader amid growing discontent about the energy crisis in SA, said the transition away from fossil fuels needed to be inclusive and just.
“It needs to protect the interest of those workers, businesses and communities that would otherwise be adversely affected by the gradual shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy,” he said.
“For example, new jobs and opportunities need to be created for workers in old power stations that are being decommissioned and in the coal mines that reach the end of their life.
“We need to skill, upskill and reskill workers who will be affected to take up positions in new industries. Affected communities need to benefit from the building of new renewable energy plants and new industries.”
Electing to Electrify: The ANC national conference and the roots of power crisis
He said there were several misconceptions about the just transition framework to guide SA's transition to a low carbon emissions, climate resilient and inclusive society.
According to the integrated resource plan adopted in 2019, several coal-fired power stations are due to be decommissioned between now and 2030. But Ramaphosa said several new coal-fired power stations including Medupi and Kusile will remain operational for some time to come.
“The world needs to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions if we are to prevent catastrophic destruction and widespread suffering.”
Some scientists said global warming made the heavy rains behind the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods last year twice as deadly. The flash floods in April 2021 killed 435 people, left tens of thousands homeless and caused R10bn worth of damage to roads, power lines and water pipes.
Ramaphosa has previously announced a R1.5-trillion plan to transition away from coal reliance for energy. He said SA's future mix of energy sources was outlined in the integrated resource plan of 2019. The plan envisages a diversity of energy sources including renewables.
“As a matter of principle, the pace and the form of our just transition must be informed by our national interest, by our developmental needs and by the availability of resources,” he told ANC delegates to the conference on Friday.
The department of minerals and energy last month signed several agreements that will see the establishment of three new wind projects in the Western and Eastern Cape as part of SA's drive for the renewable energy programme. Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said further agreements would be signed with 13 bidders but insisted that coal would remain part of the country's energy mix.
Ramaphosa said the revitalisation of the renewable energy independent power producers had brought additional wind and solar onto the national grid. He said significantly more generating capacity was due to come online in the next two rounds of the programme.
“We expect more than 9,000 megawatts of new embedded generation capacity in the near future,” he said. “This is taking place alongside concerted efforts to improve the performance of Eskom's existing power plants.”
Despite energy crisis, economy is growing: Ramaphosa
Black Business Council calls for De Ruyter to go
'SA determined to become a world leader in green hydrogen,' says Ramaphosa
Conference a test of ANC renewal - Ramaphosa
WATCH | Ramaphosa and ministers to meet over Eskom stage 6 escalation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos