WATCH | Disruptions, delays make start a shambles

When the chanting stopped, Ramaphosa continued delivering his political report.
However, moments later, a KwaZulu-Natal delegate walked to the front row seats where delegates were seated and started repeatedly shouting "chairperson", in reference to Duma, who was on stage.
Duma climbed off the stage and reprimanded the disruptive delegate and went back to sit next to Zuma.
The start of the 55th ANC national conference was marred by delays as the party's chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, and President Cyril Ramaphosa were disrupted while speaking.
The ANC delegates from KwaZulu-Natal interrupted the duo and continued making a noise as religious leaders were invited on stage to pray.
The disruptive delegates chanted Wenzeni uZuma (what did Zuma do?) as well as "loadshedding" as the different speakers on stage tried to address the conference.
Moments after Ramaphosa started delivering his political report, Zuma made a grand entrance into the hall at Nasrec, Johannesburg, along with ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma. The delegates began chanting Zuma's name, resulting in Ramaphosa's address being disrupted again.
Zuma broke into a big smile as the delegates chanted.
Ramaphosa's supporters hit back by briefly standing up and singing, Ramaphosa re tsamaya le wena (loosely translated, Ramaphosa we are with you).
