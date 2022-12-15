×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media on De Ruyter's resignation

By TimesLIVE - 15 December 2022 - 15:40

Eskom's board is on Thursday outlining the way forward after the resignation of CEO Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter will officially step down in March.

TimesLIVE

