×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Doctor charged with rape of patient at hospital consulting rooms

By TimesLIVE - 15 December 2022 - 12:03
The doctor charged with raping a patient at Mount Ayliff Hospital will remain in custody until his bail application next week.
The doctor charged with raping a patient at Mount Ayliff Hospital will remain in custody until his bail application next week.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 37-year-old medical doctor appeared in the eMaxesibeni (Mount Ayliff) Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of rape.

The doctor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 34-year-old patient inside a consulting room at the Mount Ayliff Hospital last Thursday.

“It is alleged that the patient was at the hospital for medical attention. When the nurse left her with the doctor, he locked the door and demanded that she perform oral sex on him. When the patient refused, he allegedly overpowered and raped her,” national prosecuting authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

He said when the nurse returned, she found the door to the consulting room locked.

When the alleged rapist opened, the patient ran out, visibly shaking and reported her ordeal to the nurse and her friend who had accompanied her to the hospital.

The court postponed the case until next Wednesday for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

Soweto serial rapist gets life terms and 42 years

Katlego Mabote was sentenced to five life terms and 42 years' imprisonment by the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday for rapes in Soweto between 2007 ...
News
1 day ago

Survivors of abuse don't need to suffer in silence

After going through the pain of being raped more than 25 years ago, Limpopo activist Nobesuthu Javu, popularly known as Nobza, was inspired to start ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom