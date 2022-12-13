Ithuba changes lives one family at a time with home handovers

Adequate housing is a fundamental need and human right, yet many South Africans are forced to build shacks for shelter. To worsen the situation, thousands of people affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are now homeless.

However, it doesn’t take natural disasters to show the severity of the housing shortage in our country. Families have lived in shacks for many years while waiting to receive government housing, while others have had their homes destroyed by vandals or fire.

These are just a few examples of homelessness from Ithuba’s housing beneficiary questionnaires, a new project developed from Ithuba Holdings CEO Charmaine Mabuza’s vision.

This vision recently came to life when 15 new homes were handed over to families in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KZN. And though millions of South Africans still need housing, these homes make a big difference to the recipients.

“Helping a few [people] at a time is a step forward. Doing nothing is a big step backwards,” says Mabuza.

When handing over the houses to families in KZN, Mabuza said: “Thina abase Ithuba sinizwile, ngaloko, size kulo suku sini lethele izindlu, lapha nizo hlala khona. [As Ithuba, we have heard your cries, and we are here, on this day, to give you houses where you will be staying].”

Tackling SA’s housing shortage

In the early 90s, housing development was made a priority, but it’s been tough to maintain momentum due to corruption and poor planning, while rapid urbanisation has only added to the homelessness crisis. The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF) says the backlog for new homes is at 3.7-million people.