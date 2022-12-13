Ithuba changes lives one family at a time with home handovers
The National Lottery operator has given 15 families in three provinces a reason to smile this festive season: a roof over their heads
Adequate housing is a fundamental need and human right, yet many South Africans are forced to build shacks for shelter. To worsen the situation, thousands of people affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are now homeless.
However, it doesn’t take natural disasters to show the severity of the housing shortage in our country. Families have lived in shacks for many years while waiting to receive government housing, while others have had their homes destroyed by vandals or fire.
These are just a few examples of homelessness from Ithuba’s housing beneficiary questionnaires, a new project developed from Ithuba Holdings CEO Charmaine Mabuza’s vision.
This vision recently came to life when 15 new homes were handed over to families in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KZN. And though millions of South Africans still need housing, these homes make a big difference to the recipients.
“Helping a few [people] at a time is a step forward. Doing nothing is a big step backwards,” says Mabuza.
When handing over the houses to families in KZN, Mabuza said: “Thina abase Ithuba sinizwile, ngaloko, size kulo suku sini lethele izindlu, lapha nizo hlala khona. [As Ithuba, we have heard your cries, and we are here, on this day, to give you houses where you will be staying].”
Tackling SA’s housing shortage
In the early 90s, housing development was made a priority, but it’s been tough to maintain momentum due to corruption and poor planning, while rapid urbanisation has only added to the homelessness crisis. The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF) says the backlog for new homes is at 3.7-million people.
“The average South African cannot afford a house. The people at the bottom who work hard have no hope of affording or financing their own house. So, we started building homes for Ithuba staff, focusing on those who needed it the most,” says Mabuza.
When Mabuza visited KZN following the floods in April, she saw that Ithuba could help others as it has helped its employees.
“Although there are many technical difficulties, we’re not going to stand back and do nothing,” she says.
Curbing the housing shortage in SA will require effort from all corners, including private companies such as Ithuba, she says.
A vision to uplift others
Ithuba is working on expanding its housing project even though philanthropy is not its core business. The company delivers National Lottery services in SA, using technology to make the lottery accessible to prospective players. Ithuba is regulated by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and is mandated to regulate lotteries and funding distribution to develop the arts and sports and address people’s daily needs.
“National lotteries are created, because governments cannot make the necessary funds available for certain sectors. Lotteries can fill that gap if they are run responsibly. With Ithuba, I’ve ensured to build an organisation that is a catalyst for change, because corporate social investment matters.”
Since its inception in June 2015, Ithuba has provided bursaries, entrepreneur development programmes, food schemes and other activities outside its work as the National Lottery operator.
But few philanthropic incentives are as life changing as providing homes.
This article was paid for by Ithuba.